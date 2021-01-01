Chris Berleth called Cathy Gray the “heart” of a mask giveaway program early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Joanne Troutman said Gray saved countless lives.
Gray said she saw a need and filled it.
In early April, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and Chamber of Commerce hosted several mask giveaways as mask mandates became part of daily life amid a pandemic. Gray, who lives in Millville and attends church with Berleth, made 800 masks as part of the giveaway.
The 64-year-old in-home health care worker never stopped. As of this week, she said she has made 5,090 masks. Many she has given away. Others she sells for $2 to help offset the cost of supplies.
Troutman, the president and CEO of the United Way, nominated Gray as a person who has made a difference in the Valley. "Without her, we absolutely never would’ve been able to meet the demands," she said. "I truly believe she saved lives."
Berleth, executive director for membership at the chamber, knew Gray through the Christian Gospel Fellowship church in Millville they both attend. Berleth said Gray became part of a "team of seamstresses," making masks to help when there were shortages during the initial mandate.
"A whole bunch of people were involved in the drive to make cloth masks and Cathy was at the heart of it," he said. "We wanted to make sure we were super prepared to help as many people as possible. Cathy's contributions you can't really measure."
For Gray, the mask-making started early in the pandemic. She was off work for three months following hip surgery. She said she was spending her time sewing when she saw a social media post about masks for hospital workers.
While unfamiliar with how to make the masks at first, Gray said she found a link online and printed out a template with measurements and materials needed.
She said she started making them, about a 100 week, before the big push came for the mask giveaways in April. While she always makes a series of masks at once, "I did 800 in a little more than a week for the chamber," she said.
One of the early issues she ran into was supplies. Because so many people were making masks, Gray sometimes had to wait for material. She said she started making masks out of fabric from her own collection. When she needed more, Gray bought more.
But she "did run out of elastic and it was an ordeal for a while," she said. "Everybody was trying to get it. I was buying 20 yards at a time. Now I have tons of elastic."
At the beginning of the project, Gray made masks with what she had on hand. Now she is taking and getting requests. She just finished a run of Christmas masks, says she has made a bunch of Pittsburgh Steelers' masks and now masks with sequins. Gray is also making a bunch of snowflake masks.
Her favorite? "Donkey's mouth from Shrek," she said without hesitation. "I have a little piece of material and his mouth goes right over yours. It's great."