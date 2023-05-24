MILTON — Milton state police are investigating an incident that saw an alleged victim get scammed out of rent money.
Troopers say on May 23 the investigation began when the alleged victim told police the 56-year-old woman believed she was renting a home in West Chillisquaque Township, in Northumberland County, and processed $4,100 in an online transaction to the unknown individuals, but the woman never received the keys to the home, troopers said.
Anyone with information about the incident or who has been allegedly scammed is asked to call Milton state police at 570-524-2662.
— Francis Scarcella