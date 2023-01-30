SUNBURY — A 20-year-old woman accused of leaving prescription medication inside the playpen of a 10-month-old infant is expected to enter a plea to the charges in Northumberland County Court.
On Monday, court-appointed attorney Jedediah Lemon, of the Special Conflicts Office, requested a continuance for the case in front of President Judge Paige Rosini. He said a plea offer is on the table for his client Ashley M. Vantaggi, of North Beech Street, Mount Carmel.
Vantaggi, who was not present for the status conference on Monday, was charged with two felony counts of criminal conspiracy and endangering the welfare of children; and a misdemeanor count of drug possession. A Mount Carmel officer on Aug. 6 observed the bedroom where the child was located was in a condition of “filth with items and trash all over the room” and the playpen had various items inside of it, including bottled prescriptions Montelukast and Rexall Allergy Relief, according to court documents.
The details of the plea deal were not discussed in court. Lemon noted the co-defendant's case was resolved.
The father of the child was only identified by his initials in the criminal complaint due to being 17 when the charges were filed last year. Underage criminal cases are not available to the public.
The playpen also had a plastic water bottle with a cap and a plastic clothing bag, both of which posed “a substantial choking hazard” to the infant, police said.
“The home was in a condition of filth throughout,” police said. “It was apparent that it had taken some time for the condition to reach the level which I observed.”
Northumberland County Children and Youth Services were contacted due to the condition of the home. After the evaluation, the infant was placed with his great-grandmother for safety, according to court documents.
During an interview with Vantaggi, she confirmed that she was living in the rear upstairs bedroom with the child and the 17-year-old male, according to court documents.
Police also observed a glass smoking pipe with burnt marijuana in the living room.
Vantaggi has been free on $3,500 unsecured bail since Aug. 7.