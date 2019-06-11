Sabrina Gearhart received a 21-month minimum prison sentence for a fatal drunk-driving crash that killed her passenger Blake Baver.
Gearhart, 38, of Bloomsburg, appeared in Union County Court on Monday before President Judge Michael Hudock. The judge sentenced Gearhart to a maximum 7 years. She’ll remain on probation for the duration of the term once she’s released from prison.
A state police investigation found Gearhart was intoxicated and speeding on Oct. 27, 2017, when she crashed a 2006 Pontiac G6 into a tree, failing to negotiate a 90-degree curve on W.H. Group Road, near Hook Lane, in Buffalo Township.
The vehicle split into two pieces on impact. Baver, of Sunbury, was thrown 50 feet from the point of impact. He was 30.
An investigation concluded Gearhart was driving 89 mph in the 35-mph zone 3 seconds before the crash. The vehicle was moving at 59 mph on impact based on data collected from its airbag module, police said.
According to court documents, Gearhart had a blood alcohol content of 0.121 percent, above the 0.08 legal limit.
Gearhart pleaded guilty April 8 to charges of homicide by vehicle and DUI: high rate first offense. She lived in Milton at the time of her arrest.
The DUI count brought a separate sentence of 30 days to 6 months that runs concurrent to the homicide by vehicle sentence.
Attorney Brian Manchester, Bellefonte, represented Gearhart.
Gearhart originally was proposed to serve a minimum 27 months as part of a plea agreement. However, Johnson said her prior record score was determined to be lower than first thought which, in turn, lowered the standard sentencing range.
Hudock previously ordered Gearhart to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation.
As part of the plea agreement, 11 other charges were dismissed.