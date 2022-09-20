GIRARDVILLE — Before hearing the news that she had stage three ovarian cancer in March, Rita Romanot had no symptoms indicating she was gravely ill.
"I caught a cold in January and had a few pangs in my groin. I thought it was kidney stones," the 70-year-old Girardville resident said as her husband of 50 years, Gary, listened nearby in their enclosed sun-drenched porch.
Instead, Romanot was about to learn that she was among about 21,000 women in the U.S. who are diagnosed every year with ovarian cancer. She's relating her experience to highlight National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.
Ovarian cancer is known as the "silent killer" because it occurs in older women and the symptoms — such as stomach bloating, pain in the abdomen, urinary problems and a sensation of becoming full quickly following a meal — don't often occur until the disease has advanced and are frequently shrugged off as signs of aging, said Dr. Scott Purinton, a gynecologic oncologist at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
There are no screening tests for ovarian cancer and most cases are not genetic, he said, making it more important for women to pay attention to any changes in their bodies.
"Unfortunately, Rita's case is pretty much textbook," said Purinton, who treated Romanot and noted 75 percent of ovarian cancers are discovered at stage three among women in their 70s.
While she did notice a painful sensation in her groin following what she thought was a cold, Romanot did not experience one of the typical symptoms associated with late-stage ovarian cancer — a distended stomach — so when she made her regular trip to the gynecologist she has seen for 30 years, she wasn't too concerned.
"I told him about the discomfort," she said, recalling "laughing and giggling" during the appointment until the physician felt a lump and immediately ordered a follow-up. "Gary was waiting for me in the car and I told him, 'It's not good.'"
A scan revealed a cancerous mass on each of her ovaries. "It was pretty aggressive," said Romanot, who immediately decided to go Geisinger in Danville for treatment.
Purinton saw Romanot on March 30 and he determined the mass had spread to her upper abdomen. He recommended Romanot start chemotherapy and follow the three treatments with surgery, which was performed July 11.
"I was able to remove all the metastatic disease," the physician said, but three more chemotherapy treatments were ordered to ensure any disease invisible to the naked eye was caught.
Romanot will complete her last round of chemotherapy later this month and, despite the difficulty she's endured, is facing her future with hope and enthusiasm.
She's appreciative of the Geisinger staff, particularly Purinton and how he's treated her throughout the medical ordeal, explaining her prognosis plainly and injecting humor in her visits.
"I don't need a hand-holder," said Romanot, who understands through his counseling that ovarian cancer is incurable.
"Three out of four women will die from this disease in five years," said Purinton.
But, he adds, 25 percent of women survive and with treatment, women diagnosed with ovarian cancer can live a quality life.
Romanot, who worked for 30 years as a cook at North Schuylkill School District, is choosing to look at the bright side.
"I know I feel really good and that makes me feel enthusiastic," she said, flashing a wide smile, adding that the support of her husband has been invaluable.
"We're taking it one day at a time," said Gary Romanot.