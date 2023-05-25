A Selinsgrove woman who pleaded guilty after a violent high-speed crash on the strip in Shamokin Dam in 2022 while intoxicated with her infant daughter in her vehicle will serve 5-25 years in state prison.
Theresa J. Risso, 44, who will also be on probation for 10 years following her prison time, was sentenced Thursday in Snyder County Court.
In April, Risso admitted to causing the March 4, 2022, crash that ended with her flipping a BMW onto the roof of the former Golden Chopsticks restaurant after striking several vehicles.
Risso’s 18-month-old daughter was not harmed despite being improperly fastened into a child’s seat in the back seat of the vehicle.
Police later determined Risso was speeding and had a blood-alcohol level of .327 percent, more than four times the legal limit.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.