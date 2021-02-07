NEW COLUMBIA — State Police at Milton are investigating the death of an unidentified female, whose body was found this morning at the Interstate 80 eastbound off-ramp at the Mile Run exit in White Deer Township, Union County.
State Tpr. Tyler Watson said the case remains under investigation. Police released no other details about the case, including the cause or manner of death.
The body was located at Mile Marker 199, about 11 miles west of the Route 15 interchange.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation shut down the eastbound exit lane at 8:15 a.m. Sunday. It was reopened to traffic nearly five hours later, at 1:05 p.m.