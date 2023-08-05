DANVILLE — The Montour County Coroner's Office and multiple police departments are looking to identify a woman found deceased in the Susquehanna River in Mahoning Township on Saturday, authorities said.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said his office is attempting to identify the female.
Lynn said the female was discovered Saturday afternoon. The woman, Lynn said, is white, 5-foot-5, and between 135 and 145 pounds with brown and gray hair.
Lynn said the woman was dressed in blue jeans, black Skecher shoes, a purple North Face t-shirt and a gray AREO zipper hoodie.
The woman was also wearing a silver wedding band, Lynn said.
Lynn said it didn't appear the woman was in the river for a long period of time.
Lynn said Mahoning Township police, along with Milton state police and a state police forensic unit from Montoursville all assisted at the scene. No other information is being provided at this time, authorities said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the coroner's office at 570-275-1867.