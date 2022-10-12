LEWISBURG — The 17th annual Women’s Leadership Symposium continues to be a hit in the Valley, according to Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez.
On Tuesday, 160 women arrived at the Campus Theatre, in Lewisburg, and spent the day working on themselves through mind, body and spirit exercises. Last year’s event drew 91 women.
The daylong symposium was organized by the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Valley businesses. Sessions were held at different locations throughout the downtown.
One of the morning sessions included, “Get out of Your Own Way,” to learn how to get out of your own way and intentionally design all areas of your life through brain-based transformation.
Another session included creating realistic boundaries on your calendar. The session included tips on how to introduce strategies to evaluate your own calendar, create boundaries on both your personal and work responsibilities, and build space within your days, without losing revenue or time with family.
Alvarez said she was impressed with the symposium and was glad to see the turnout.
“It was amazing,” she said. “The speakers offered a lot of tips and recommendations for being better leaders by taking care of yourself first, serving others from a place of empathy and learning how to manage your time and obligations more effectively.”
One of the speakers, a success coach, from Scranton, Maria Traino, said she was happy to speak to the group.
“I wanted people to understand that they are capable of anything they set their minds to,” she said. “They have everything they already need inside of them and it is hard to realize. For our entire lives, we are conditioned to think the answer is outside of ourselves, but really and truly if we combine the gifts and experiences we have we can create such a bigger impact than we realize.”
Angela Kearney, of Sunbury, said she signed up for the events because she wanted to be better and learn more about herself.
“The sessions have been extremely insightful,” she said. “Lots of good information that I can do homework on to better myself. I took a lot of notes and it’s been eye-opening and insightful and I recommend anyone to step out of their office and listen to others.”
Kearney said the one thing she will take away from the day and put to use is learning to dig deeper into beliefs.
Another session held was labeled “Leading with Empathy” in an attempt to engage with nonprofit employees, social workers, and human service providers to prioritize empathy at the frontlines of working with diverse populations. The goal is to promote the idea of helping others as a privilege and to challenge prejudices and stigma associated with poverty, addiction, and other social barriers, according to speakers.
The event started at 8 a.m. and ended with closing remarks from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m.