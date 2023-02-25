An introduction to "hands-on" STEM activities at her Mayfield high school inspired Bucknell University freshman Angelica Nowak to pursue an engineering career.
"We were doing coding and three-dimensional design projects, a lot of hands-on things," she said.
Nowak and several other members of Bucknell's Society of Women Engineers spent a few hours Saturday at Lewisburg Children's Museum sharing their interests with young kids in a variety of wind-related activities.
"At this age, just getting to learn how they can make things work is good," said Demi Gonzales, a freshman engineering student at Bucknell. "In some ways, everyone is an engineer."
It was one of several events in the past week held in the Valley to engage young people, especially girls, in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities.
On Friday, Lori Neitz of Milton brought her grandchildren, Evelyn, 2, and Gibson, 5, Neitz, of New Columbia, to one of Milton Public Library's Leap Into Science Week events.
"It's a really good experience for both of them,” Neitz said. "These are simple concepts easy to understand, but you don't think about it being for kids.”
“I personally think it’s good,” said Kimberly Phillips, of Milton, as her 5-year-old daughter, Izabella Bogus, enjoyed the story-time event. “You don’t see a lot of women in the sciences.”
This year, Bucknell University is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its first female graduate, Katherine Owens Hayden, to earn an engineering degree from in 1923.
"During an era when coeducational classrooms — nevermind engineering labs — were a rarity, Hayden's accomplishment marks a progressive feat. Her willingness to defy the norm, persist through challenges and break new ground demonstrates a mindset that Bucknell’s College of Engineering faculty, administrators and students embrace and embody today," according to the university's website.
Today, women make up about 31 percent of Bucknell College of Engineering students, more than the 24 percent national rate.
Women are taking a more active role in STEM-focused careers, but they still remain outpaced by men in computer science, physics and pre-engineering courses at Susquehanna University.
High-profile successes of technology giants helped steer more men into the field of computer science, said Alathea Jensen, assistant professor of mathematics at Susquehanna University.
"In computer science, there is a very clear trend where originally many or most computer programmers were women, as the job was originally perceived as being secretarial in nature," Jensen said. "But after the stories of Bill Gates and Steve Jobs became widespread and it became clear that computer science could be a financially lucrative career, men began to dominate the field."
At Susquehanna, a rising number of women have enrolled in STEM majors in the past decade, a point that university spokeswoman Amanda O'Rourke said is not surprising since a majority of the student population is female. In the fall 2022 semester, 58 percent of the student population was female.
In 2012, about 190 Susquehanna female students and 172 male were enrolled in natural sciences. In 2022, enrollment at the university in those fields were 516 female students compared to 273 male students.
Nationwide, though, men still make up the majority of STEM leaders. According to a 2019 American Institute of Physics report, in 2017, women earned 21 percent of physics bachelors’ degrees and 20 percent of physics doctorates.
"Trends from the past few decades seems to be changing, but the change is slow. I think the current number is that less than 18 percent of physicists in the U.S. are women (and) the number is even smaller internationally," said Samya Zain, an associate professor of physics at Susquehanna. She adds that Susquehanna is doing better than the national average as women comprise 28 percent of the department's majors and half of the four physics faculty members are female.
The same is happening in other departments at the school.
When Susquehanna University professor of biology Peggy Peeler graduated form Franklin & Marshall College in 1980, "there were no women" on the biology faculty staff. As she pursued an advanced degree at Duke University, Peeler encountered one female biology professor.
When she joined the staff at Susquehanna in I989, Peeler was the sole female professor in the four-member biology department.
"Today, there are 13 professors (in SU's biology department) and more than half are female," she said.
Tanya Matlaga and Sophie Charvets, both assistant biology professors at Susquehanna, had no female professors as they pursued undergraduate and graduate degrees but are also helping to change that for a new generation of female scientists.
To support female students as they pursue fields in STEM, Matlaga said, regular meetings are held throughout the semesters with first-year students.
Charvet, who joined the SU staff last fall, said her mother is a scientist so the lack of female mentors during her schooling motivated her to come up with ways to help young students at Susquehanna make connections and empower them to succeed through proposed mentor circles and sharing "untold stories of women in science."
Matlaga said besides providing a solid education, she aims to help her students "figure out networking and increasing their opportunities."
It's important to attract more women to STEM fields, said Peeler, because "the more diversity the more insightful the outcomes. Women can often bring different perspectives that enhances the work."
It's one of the reasons Cassandra Urso, an elementary school teacher from Northumberland, brought her daughters, Chloe, 5 and Alexandra, 4, to the Lewisburg museum Saturday to engage with members of Bucknell's Society of Women Engineers.
Women and young girls "need to see people like them doing what they want to do. It's inspiring," said Urso.