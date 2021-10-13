LEWISBURG — The 16th Annual Women’s Leadership Symposium drew 91 women for a series of discussions ranging from leadership to gender and inequality, diversity, equity and inclusion, community revitalization and art as therapy.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce held the symposium Tuesday for the first time at the Campus Theatre in downtown Lewisburg. Titled “Blazing Trails: Following our passions, improving our futures,” the event was held in a virtual and in-person format. Last year, it was digital-only due to pandemic restrictions.
A morning session featured a panel of Valley women driving community revitalization efforts: Julia Curtis with Selinsgrove Projects Inc., Ellen Ruby of Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, Kathy Vetovich of Shamokin Area Businesses for Economic Revitalization (SABER), Amanda Craig-Bradley with The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) and Jody Ocker of Sunbury Revitalization Inc. Jennifer Wakeman, who leads Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy (DRIVE), moderated.
Vetovich said the experience of sharing ideas about efforts in individual communities proved valuable, especially with respect to potential collaborative efforts across municipalities. The Valley might fare better with communities taking a regional approach toward marketing rather than making individual efforts, she said.
“Women tend to see not black and white but the grays and the colors. Empowering us to all work together really highlights the advantages we can bring to different things,” Vetovich said.
Another morning session focused on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). On the panel were Thelathia “Nikki” Young, associate provost for Equity and Inclusive Excellence at Bucknell University, Andrea Wary, associate vice president of Geisinger Health System’s Department of Emergency Medicine, Sarah Farbo, assistant director for Service Leaders Program and Career Development Center, and Brenda M. Terry-Manchester, director of Women’s Health Services with UPMC NorthCentral PA Region.
Cynthia Peltier, director of the CommUnity Zone in Lewisburg, was the moderator. She asked panel members to define diversity and inclusion, its value to their respective organizations and what real benefits are gained through DEI efforts.
Terry-Manchester and Farbo spoke of how diversity inspires a mix of thoughts and perspectives from people of varied backgrounds. Without that, Farbo said creativity in ideas and approaches would be restricted.
Young said diversity and inclusion are very different from each other. Diversity brings multiple people to the table.
“Inclusion is the thing to allow someone to have voice, or to eat at the table,” Young said. “What would it mean to set the menu?”
Asked about minorities moving into primarily white communities like the Valley, Farbo encouraged people to be good neighbors. Engage people of different backgrounds; listen and be curious, she said.
“It’s on us to take the initiative to reach out and be welcoming,” Farbo said.
Terry-Manchester said she was dismayed to hear from a doctor, a minority, who was leaving UPMC for a new job. The company does well with recruiting but isn’t as adept at retention, she recalled the doctor saying.
“That was a sobering experience,” Terry-Manchester said.
Power dynamics are shifting inside and outside the workforce, and Young said it’s not always comfortable.
“The dynamics that you feel comfortable in are the same dynamics that silenced me and we’re not going to do this anymore,” Young said.