4 The Valley will be watching Wood-Mode’s progression under new management throughout 2020 as well as lawsuits filed against the former owners.
The 77-year-old custom-cabinet maker was reborn in August after Snyder County businessman Bill French purchased the assets from former owners Robert and Brooks Gronlund. French made the purchase after the plant was abruptly shut down in May, putting 938 workers out of a job.
The abrupt closure of one of the Valley’s largest employers came after owners Robert and Brooks Gronlund failed to find a new buyer or secure a loan to keep the plant operating after years of financial struggles.
Under French and manufacturing manager Bob Gessner, Wood-Mode LLC — a change from Wood-Mode Inc. — has brought back about 250 employees, who have produced more than 7,000 cabinets since production started back up in August.
“We are changing the philosophy of how we do business. The old company wanted to be everything to everybody. From now on it’s best-business practices all the way,” said Gessner. “The brand is tarnished in the industry, but it’s still strong.”
So strong, that most of the dealers who worked with the company under previous ownership have gotten back on board.
Only four of the former company’s 600 dealers have declined to do business with Wood-Mode LLC and most of the representatives are also back on board, said Hunter.
Three lawsuits filed against the Gronlunds alleging they violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act by failing to provide employees 60 days notice of the company closure are ongoing. They have been merged and certified as a class action suit in federal court.