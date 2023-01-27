KREAMER — All 550 Wood-Mode LLC employees will be back to work Thursday, three weeks after production at the Kreamer plant was shut down by a computer virus.
"We're still working through some of the internal network connections, but we've notified all employees to return to work next week," general manager Rod Hunter said Friday.
A virus infected all 43 of the custom cabinet manufacturing company's computer servers on Jan. 10, causing the plant shutdown the next day.
A team of nine specialists were hired to rebuild the servers, restore deleted data and re-install software, said Hunter.
In total, about $250,000 was spent by the company to restore, rebuild and add additional security measures to the computer network, he said.
"The good news is our information was not compromised," Hunter said.
On Monday, he said, office and some manufacturing employees will return to work and the remaining employees will be back on Thursday.
During the plant shutdown, Hunter said, orders continued to be processed and none were canceled "because of this situation. Unfortunately we've experienced this before with COVID and the state shutdown for six weeks."