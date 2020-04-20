Wood-Mode LLC has received a state waiver to resume limited production and will be recalling between 60 to 70 employees April 27, a company official said.
Manufacturing manager Bob Gessner said four waiver requests were made to the state Department of Community and Economic Development before it was approved on April 7.
"We are allowed very limited production of substantially completed projects," he said.
It's taken time to identify which projects would qualify under the waiver, said Gessner. Company officials will begin reaching out to between 60 and 70 employees on Tuesday with the aim of having them resume production at the custom cabinetry manufacturing plant in Kreamer on April 27, he said.
At the time of the statewide shutdown of non-essential business in mid-March, the company had about 400 employees on the payroll.
Owner Bill French purchased the former Wood-Mode Inc. assets in August, three months after the 77-year-old company abruptly closed and put more than 900 people out of work.
Gessner said precautions will be taken to ensure social distancing when employees return to the plant.
"We've got a huge facility but people still gather in the break rooms," he said. "Our goal is not to bring people back to work and put them at risk. We just have to make sure we provide them a safe environment."