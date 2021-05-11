SELINSGROVE —A Selinsgrove High School business educator — and former personal financial advisor — has been recognized by the Snyder County Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees as an educator for his creativity and initiatives relative to the the growth of children.
The Association named Daniel Frake as one of this year's Lauretta Woodson award recipient, for which, he said on Friday, he was "surprised and grateful."
A second Woodson award was given to Elsie Inch, front office staff at Selinsgrove High School.
The award is nominated by students, peers, or parents, which makes it all the more meaningful, Frake said.
Frake was nominated for the award by Principal Matthew Conrad 'because of Mr. Frake’s character, professional skills, leadership ability, attention to detail, dedication to the school and his sincere desire to do what is right for kids," he said.
Frake has been teaching business education for 14 years, Frake said.
For one of those 14 years he was business manager for this previous school district. Before that he worked in financial services doing financial planning advising folks what to do with retirements plans and insurance, and the such.
He moved into education to "make an every day difference," he said. "I knew that what I was doing in personal finance was impactful for people, but it just wasn't fulfilling enough. It wasn't touching enough people for my liking. At Selinsgrove, this semester alone I have over 160 students. Last semester, I had 140. In a year's time I can make a difference for more than 300 young Selinsgrove students.
The pandemic certainly posed challenges for the district, Frake said. "Selinsgrove's method of teaching was to do partly in-person.
The virtual aspect included an asynchronous model, which Frake chose. "I thought it was more flexible for kids and families," he said. "Because I didn't know if students would be helping out with their younger siblings, during the day. The way we did things gave students the chance to work in the evening.
"The teacher day was normal, in terms of the work day but the first hour was recording lessons, for students. And the last six hours were the normal in-person compressed schedule.
It really worked well, Frake said.
He looks forward to a return to normalcy in the fall.
"I can't say enough about the staff members we worked with at Selinsgrove," he said. "They are unbelievable people. This past year was incredibly challenging. I think everybody met the needs of students surprisingly well."
Frake also serves as the advisor of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) club.
Under his leadership the FBLA continues to be one of the largest and most successful student programs offered to SAHS students.
Recently the FBLA students placed twenty-five students from the regional FBLA competition for the upcoming state FBLA event. Of these twenty-five students, fifteen students were first place finishers in the various competitive categories.
Frake partners with the other Business department teachers to create and operate the school store, which offers FBLA student’s real-world opportunities to plan, design and operate a business.
"The kids in FBLA we think will take this experience and use it when they leave high school," Frake said. "They're smart. They're sharp. And very motivated."
Frake goes above and beyond to support instructional programming to ensure student achievement occurs according to Principal Conrad. "His ability to differentiate to meet the unique learning styles of his students is very effective," Conrad said.
The other 2021 honoree is Elsie Inch, front office staff at Selinsgrove Area High School.
Inch was also recommended for the award by Principal Conrad.
Conrad said Inch has been employed by the district since 2002 in various positions from substitute clerical positions, student aide, high school clerical assistant and finally, high school main office secretary.
According to Conrad, Inch serves the district in various other roles, most of which focus on after school and weekend student events and programming.
"She always presents herself in a positive way for students, staff, parents and other community members to see," he explained. "She is very approachable and can be found helping wherever she is needed, assisting other staff members with various items. She can many times be found offering a kind word to students and staff alike, as she is often the first person to greet visitors and staff as they come into the main office area."
Inch goes above and beyond with tasks given to her and perseveres through the toughest ones to ensure that the job always gets done, he said. "She is a true team player who jumps in to help in any situation she finds herself in. She is the heartbeat of the Selinsgrove Area High School and the go-to person for staff and students to get questions answered."