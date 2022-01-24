LEWISBURG — News on the closure of the Country Cupboard in Lewisburg left many people shocked and disappointed as word spread around Lewisburg on Monday.
"I was devastated. I didn't see this coming," said Laure Burke, who has worked for Country Cupboard since 1984.
Burke said when she left Sunday she saw a note saying a 9:30 a.m. meeting was scheduled next day. She had no impression anything was wrong. Burke could not make it and found out via text message that the nearly five-decade-old restaurant and gift shop would close by the end of February.
Burke had nothing but high praise for her work experience at Country Cupboard."I loved it. I loved the family. Started my senior year in high school so I've been with them a long time. Good family to work for."
She did not seem too worried about the job security for the 144 workers currently at Country Cupboard. Burke had a job offer the same day, according to her.
Country Cupboard clearly had a place in Burke's heart.
"I was a single mom and it was the only job I had and I succeeded with it. It's still so sad to see go," said Burke.
“It’s a shock to the entire community,” said Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez.
Alvarez said from a social and economic development standpoint, “I think anyone who has lived in the Susquehanna River Valley has some type of experience with Country Cupboard whether a buffet or cornerstone experience.”
In downtown Lewisburg on the morning of the announcement, Mitzi Waldman, South Williamsport, said she used to live in Lewisburg and was a regular visitor to the location along Route 15. “All of my adult years, we came down at Christmas time shopping, always a fun time to walk through the shops," she said. “The buffet was a nice spot for lunch or dinner, and the shops. It was cute. I’ll miss popping into the shops."
The mayor noted how many students from the area would take prom photos on the property. “There’s a lot of history there whether or not they’re employees or not," she said. "From an economic development standpoint, it has always been a cornerstone for our region as it pertains to visitors coming.”
Lynne Ragusea, the executive assistant at Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, agreed with Alvarez. "It is going to be a major loss."
Alvarez noted the visitor’s office is directly next to Country Cupboard which draws thousands a year.
“Two of the main hotels in our area are on Country Cupboard's site. It’s the kind of thing this is going to have an impact. While I’m sad to see Country Cupboard as we know it go, I know the Baylor-Hamm families did not take this lightly,” Alvarez said.
Alvarez said the “eternal optimist” in her is hopeful the area will “see something new and something exciting. I look forward to finding out what that is.”
"It's kind of sad," said Charles Volchansky. He noted his visits to the area in the past with his wife's family and would visit Country Cupboard. "For people around here, it's kind of like when you lost Bechtel's."
"It was a nice, aesthetic atmosphere where you could take big parties," added Darlene Volchansky.
County Commissioner Jeff Reber echoed many of the sentiments most are saying about the restaurant's impending closure.
"Like everybody, I'm devastated to see a regional icon going out of business," said Reber, who noted his past employment during college. "There is a kinship with people at County Cupboard. Everybody has concerns for them and what their futures hold because Baylors and the Hamms have been mentors throughout the years."
Reber said Country Cupboard has been in the community as long as many residents. "Everyone has a story. Country Cupboard is a beacon that brings people to our region. They are part of the tourism network and reasons why people came and have explored other areas."
The Baylors and Hamms, Reber said he believes, "will go above and beyond to help their employees find employment. It's a devastating blow to the region."
Commissioner Stacy Richards said she has been regularly patronizing Country Cupboard since she returned back to the area in 2003.
“It’s disappointing to see such a quality institution close,” Richards said. “Not easy to comment at this time but obviously we want to see more business. They provided a service that was unique to the county.”
Richards said she will miss certain things.
“I will miss their buffet, their meeting rooms, floral shop and their clothing. And, to be lighthearted, I’ll miss their mac and cheese,” said Richards.
Daily Item photographer Robert Inglis contributed to this story.