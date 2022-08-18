COAL TOWNSHIP — Expansion and renovations at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital's emergency room is in its final phase of work. In late August, the hospital’s public ER entrance will reopen for anyone who needs emergency services. Visitors and those seeking other hospital services should continue to use the hospital’s main entrance.
The ER entrance had been temporarily relocated to the hospital’s main entrance in the spring to accommodate the ongoing construction work. The ER has remained open and will continue to care for patients throughout the entirety of the project.
The work is part of a $10 million multiphase project to expand and update the ER. Once complete, the hospital’s ER will have doubled in size, expanding to nearly 11,000 square feet with 19 private exam areas. Neighboring laboratory and imaging areas will also expand, including a new computed tomography (CT) machine used to get a detailed scan of patients.