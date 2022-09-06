Work to replace the railroad crossing along Route 15 in Winfield has been delayed a week, according to North Shore Railroad officials.
The project is now expected to begin Thursday, Sept. 15, according to Loni Briner Martz, public relations and media manager for the rail company. The delay is due to traffic control availability, Martz said.
The cooperative effort of the Union County Industrial Railroad and PennDOT will result in a new, long-lasting, custom tub-style rail/highway crossing being installed across the West Branch Highway.
The crossing work will begin on Thursday, Sept. 15, and anticipated completion date is Monday, Sept. 26. The work will be completed in two phases — the northbound Route 15 portion and the southbound Route 15 portion.
Work on the southbound lanes will take place from Sept. 15-19, and work on the northbound lane will take place from Sept. 19-25. During this time, both directions (northbound and southbound) will be limited to single-lane traffic flow, and the speed limit will be reduced to 30 mph.
Both lanes will be closed for night work from 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, until 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. A detour will be in place during this time.
All work is scheduled to be complete on Monday, Sept. 26, which is when two-lane traffic for both directions should reopen.