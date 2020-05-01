Construction on the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway will restart on Monday, according to PennDOT. Work will also resume on the bridge project on May 11.
Beginning Monday, excavation and embankment operations, planting trees and shrubs, and building temporary access roads to facilitate the paving operations along the northern route.
Work on the CSVT River Bridge will begin on Monday, May 11. The contractor will continue preparatory work for construction of the bridge deck.
There will be minimal interference to current traffic patterns according to PennDOT. Motorists should remain alert for construction equipment entering and exiting the project sites on both sides of the Susquehanna River which includes areas near Route 147 in Northumberland County and Route 15 in Union and Snyder counties.
Trumbull Corporation is the primary contractor for the $156 million bridge.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.