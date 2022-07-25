SUNBURY — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials are advising motorists of a right lane restriction on Veterans Memorial Bridge beginning on Tuesday.
The right northbound lane of the Veterans Memorial bridge will be restricted between Route 147 in Sunbury and Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam, Snyder County, while a crew installs a new electric pole, according to PennDOT officials.
Work will be performed during daylight hours and is expected to be completed in one day. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution, according to officials.
The work was postponed one day on Monday.