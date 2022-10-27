DANVILLE — Motorists should expect delays on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 222 in Montour County next week.
On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Department of Transportion personnel will be conducting maintenance in Liberty Township, two miles west of Exit 224 in Valley Township.
Travel in the right (driving) lane will be restricted during the work from8 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, work will be performed on Wednesday.
PennDOT asks motorists to stay be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.
