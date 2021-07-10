SUNBURY — Pennsylvanians receiving unemployment benefits are reminded that work search requirements will resume Monday. Because claimants always file for benefits the week after they are unemployed, individuals will start certifying they looked for work beginning July 18.
The Department of Labor & Industry are urging job seekers to register on the PA CareerLink website or reach out to their local PA CareerLink office directly to learn about the free programs and resources that are available, including: Job search and training assistance; adult education classes and workshops; résumé assistance; and referral services to partners.
More information on these employment and training programs can be found at www.dhs.pa.gov.
