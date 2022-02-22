SUNBURY — Commercial property owners in Sunbury will have the chance to speak with a third-party inspection company at a Feb. 28 work session as part of the ongoing review of the inspection ordinance.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said the work session will be held with Northeast Inspection Consultants, (NEIC), of Childs, from 5:15 until 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall at 225 Market St.
Backer said the inspection company and council will meet with the public and discuss any concerns.
The ordinance was passed last year and when it was set to start being enforced in January, commercial property owners came to a City Council meeting and asked questions.
Solicitor Joel Wiest advised council members to freeze the ordinance and allow the public a chance to ask NEIC representatives questions.
Former Councilman Chris Reis said when he started on council the ordinance was identified as being needed because of the deteriorating condition of commercial properties throughout the city with no proper inspection process.
The cost of inspections paid to NEIC is scheduled to be $200 every three years, according to the ordinance.
NEIC is a state-licensed inspection agency for commercial properties. Prior to the new ordinance, the city was not allowed to inspect commercial properties as special training is needed, according to the law. NEIC serves Danville, Shamokin, Point Township, Northumberland and Sunbury.
Councilman Jim Eister explained that existing businesses would not be required to follow the same measures as new construction but he agreed the ordinance needs to be revisited and business owners should have some say.
Backer said the ordinance is needed.
“The intended outcome of this ordinance is to ensure our commercial properties within the city are safe and kept up to date to ensure they do not turn into blighted properties,” he said. “This is one of many tools that will not only help with the beautification of the city but also ensure its residents and visitors are safe in and around these buildings.”