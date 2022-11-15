SHAMOKIN DAM — Construction started for a $3.3 million fish passage project at the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam.
State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Dunn and other state officials on Monday visited the construction site of the nature-like fish passage, which is being constructed on the western shore of the Shamokin Dam borough between the dam itself and the Fabridam Park. Contractor KC Construction is expected to have the project completed by fall 2023.
“This fish passage is remediating the ecological impact of the dam and restoring the resources in a way it needs to be restored along the Susquehanna River,” said Dunn. “It’s great to have this project underway. It’s been a long time coming. I think this will revolutionize the design of fish passages. Our staff and others looked at designs across the country.”
When completed, this project will help DCNR better balance its stewardship of this important natural resource and the fish that will be able to safely pass through the area, said Dunn.
“Thanks to the Department of General Services, our park and facilities and design staff for their work to make this important project a reality,” she said.
John Norbeck, DCNR Deputy Secretary for Parks and Forestry, said most fish passages are often limited and high maintenance. He said they looked across the country at different projects to pass fish, including the Penobscot River in Maine, and incorporated those ideas into the design.
“We’re really excited about it,” said Norbeck.
Derek Eberly, director of the Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing, and Conservation at DCNR, said it will be a “bright spot” in the future of the Susquehanna River.
The fish passage will create a 900-foot-long stream on the western shoreline of the dam, between the dam itself and the Shamokin Dam borough-owned Fabridam Park. When Lake Augusta is at its full pool depth, water will pass around the dam structure through the stream. The slope throughout the passage will create approximately 10 feet in elevation, allowing aquatic life to pass over the dam and into Lake Augusta freely and safely, according to DCNR.
The fish passage will be created out of rock and rip rap material. It will be approximately 35 feet wide and 5 feet deep during normal operation. Within the passage, there will be a series of four deeper pools that will assist the upstream movement of aquatic life. American shad and American eel are the primary species that need the passage for migration, according to DCNR.
The downstream entrance of the fish passage is located approximately 130 feet below the dam. Along the downstream side of the fish passage, there will be a walking path that will serve as the bank to the fish passage, as well as pedestrian access to the river for recreational purposes, according to DCNR.
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, was unable to attend the visit on Monday, but she said a few weeks ago that the project will not impact boating season. Dunn confirmed that news on Monday.
“We’ve been assured that it will not impact boating season,” said Culver. “It’s an exciting new venture for us. We’ve been talking about this for 20 years. It’s finally coming to fruition.”
Culver said she hopes the boating season will be open for a full season next year. A $1.07 million repair project caused boating season to be delayed this year. The inflation of the dam each year on the Susquehanna River creates the 3,000-acre Lake Augusta, but needed repairs caused the fourth shortened boating season since 2017.
“We’ll get the dam open full season barring any Mother Nature issues, and we’ll have a fish ladder complete by the end of next fall,” said Culver.