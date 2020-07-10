LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 are advised lane restrictions will continue in both the eastbound and westbound lanes in Liberty Township, Montour County, next week.
Work will begin on Sunday and is expected to be completed on Thursday, weather permitting. All work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. each day and will take place between mile markers 217 and 223, both eastbound and westbound.
Short-term lane restrictions will occur while the contractor, HRI Inc., seals joints, line painting and adding rumble strips. This is part of a 6-mile roadway restoration project.
Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.