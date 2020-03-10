WASHINGTONVILLE — Work on dismantling a log cabin in Washingtonville is expected to begin early next week.
Farhat General Construction, of Halifax, ordered cataloging materials for the work last week with owner Fares Farhat saying Monday he expected to receive them by the end of this week.
He said they include tags for the logs and blueprints for the cabin, from about 1780. His excavation firm discovered it during the razing of a former condemned bar along the main street or Water Street.
Farhat said they will have to reinforce logs where there were doorways and windows with other lumber.
The cabin will be photographed and videoed before it is taken apart.
Foreman Roger Lehman expects the dismantling to take about a week.
The cabin, which has drawn international attention, will be housed in a barn and reconstructed during the Montour-DeLong Community Fair in 2021.
The Montour County commissioners, who approved the use of Community Development Block Grant funds for the demolition, are expected to approve an agreement today Tuesday for the cabin. The fair board of directors and Washingtonville Borough Council have already acted on the agreement for storing and rebuilding the two-story structure.