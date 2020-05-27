DANVILLE — Work to repair the section of Bald Top Road just off Route 11 gets underway this week, Mahoning Township engineer Drew Barton told the township supervisors on Tuesday evening.
Barton said pre-construction site preparation is planned for today and tomorrow and the contractor could do some test soil-nailing on Friday.
"The plan is to finish mobilizing this week," Barton said.
Traffic barriers will be placed on Route 11 near the work site to restrict traffic lanes. The engineer said the test soil nails will be left in the side of the hill beneath the road for seven to 14 days, and work to install the soil nails should begin around June 15.
Contractor Merco Inc., of Lebanon, New Jersey, submitted the lowest of four bids — $519,210 — to do soil nailing work to stabilize the hillside that supports the section of the collapsing road. The section of Bald Top Road has been closed for a year due to the unstable surface. With soil nailing, a machine will bore into the hillside to install pipes that are filled with cement to stabilize the hilly section of the road.
Barton said that part of the project is expected to take 45 days. Meanwhile, the township will seek bids for reconstruction of the road itself. When Bald Top area resident Dave Betz, participating by teleconference, said he had heard he entire project would take until October, Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn replied, "I would like to see it done by September."
Barton said cameras would be installed at the top and bottom of the road, and street department superintendent Lloyd Craig said no-trespassing signs would be placed to keep traffic and pedestrians out of the work zone.
Emergency vehicles will use one lane of the road if necessary.