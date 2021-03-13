BEAVER SPRINGS — Work will begin next week on a bridge replacement project on Route 522 in Spring Township, Snyder County. The bridge, which carries Route 522 over Beaver Creek, is located approximately three miles southwest of Beaver Springs.
On Monday and running through mid-April, the contractor, LTT Trucking, will begin construction of a temporary roadway and clearing trees. Motorists can expect traffic to be stopped intermittently, controlled with flagging, while work is being performed. Work will be performed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Work on the project includes removal of the existing two-span structure, which will be replaced with a single span structure with concrete box beams. Additional work includes rock-lining of slopes, bituminous paving, guiderail upgrades, pavement markings, and tree replacement.