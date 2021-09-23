BLOOMSBURG — Vendors have been busy transforming the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds from ghost town to bustling community for more than a week now.
A total of 891 individual stands, both inside and out, are registered for this year’s fair, and each one must be scrubbed, stocked and staffed by opening day on Friday.
Some vendors, like Polock’s Pizza, are coming off a full summer of traveling to fairs and festivals, while others do just this one fair.
Polock’s stand on Avenue B is a knock-down, which means it is taken apart and reassembled on site every time.
“I take a picture,” June Krolikowski said, “so that I know how it goes up.” She and her husband Mike, from Nescopeck, came two weeks ago to start setting up, and they’ve been putting in eight-hour days ever since.
June’s parents, Denny and Pearl Briggs, started their first pizza stand at the fair decades ago, and now June and all her brothers and sisters each run a stand, seven in all.
At one of the Denny and Pearl’s stands down by Gate 5, Pearl herself still makes the dough from scratch every day of the fair and distributes it to all the other stands.
“We grate our cheese every day, too,” said June, “and make fresh sauce.”
A week ago, three huge 660-pound ovens were already in place at Krolikowski’s stand, set securely on stacks of cinder blocks. “It’s a lot of work,” said June. “You’re tired before you start.” But she is excited about working the fair, even though she will be on duty every day from 7:30 a.m. to 2 a.m., with just a few hours to sleep in her camper before starting it all again.
“I love this fair,” she said. “We see so many people we know.” and it is family time as well. The Krolikowskis are happy that their son, Michael, will stay with the business and keep it going another generation.
Starr’s Cider, on Avenue A near 3rd Street, is also a family effort. Roger Starr, of Millville, bought a stand in the late ‘70s, a few years after the 1975 flood, and ran that for more than 40 years, with his sister, Susan. Thirty-eight years ago he added another stand.
“Unfortunately,” said Roger’s son Jared, “there’s no 4th generation interest,” so he worries about his family’s future at the fair.
In the past, the Starrs ran both a hot sausage stand and the present apple cider stand, but they have sold the food stand and sell just cider now.
“Breakfast was our bread and butter,” said Jared.
“We used to have to get here at 5:30 a.m. for breakfast,” said Susan, his aunt.
What they do now, said Roger Starr, is “easy” compared to the food stand. It will take a good solid day or two to get the trailer ready, mostly cleaning, but the ordering is much simpler now.
“We buy apples from Dries Orchards in Sunbury and have them press the cider there. They will deliver 400 gallons to start,” said Roger.
Roger said every one of his 40-plus years while working at the fair he has thought “I can’t ever give this up,” he said. “I’m glad when it’s over, too.”
Just a few steps from the Starrs’ Cider operation, stands the May family’s double stand, serving barbecue in one and ice cream and waffles in the other.
The May family runs May’s Drive-In along Route 11 outside Bloomsburg, plus five other drive-in restaurants, and most of their large family work other jobs during the year.
“We all take a week’s vacation to come back and work the fair,” said daughter Tracy.
A week before opening day, her brothers, Ernie and Rick, were busy hoisting their familiar white and orange tarp over the stand.
“We have four generations of friends and family to help us out,” said Tracy May.
As a result of this special crew, there is no need to draw workers from their restaurants during fair week.
Fair vendors are a loyal crowd. Most locations are passed down from one generation to the next or renewed by present owners every year. New applications are always welcome, according to Hayley Davenport, an official in the Concessions Office.
‘Like a job application’
Success at getting a spot is “kind of like a job application,” said Davenport. Applicants fill out an online form, giving references to check and supplying pictures of their stand.
“Usually there are two or three applications for each available spot,” Davenport said.
Variety is always the goal, she said. We ask ourselves, “Is this something new?” They also try to avoid putting two pizza places or barbecue spots in the same block. Space can also be an issue. One of the questions on the application is the number of feet needed in length and depth.
If they have a spot to offer, they call to talk prices. Electricity, gas and water are provided for a flat fee. Payment must be made before the fair opens, or the spot may be given to someone on the waiting list.
Brad Bason, of Bason Coffee Roasting in Danville, got a spot at the last minute five years ago. Another coffee company had to cancel suddenly and recommended him. “I got a call two weeks before the fair asking if I’d like to set up there. I hadn’t even thought about it, but it was a great opportunity, so I said yes.”
Bason’s spot is inside the Technology Building, formerly the Farm Museum. He will offer free tasting and sampling, along with sales of specialty coffees, tea, cold drinks, bags of coffee, T-shirts, and other merchandise.
Bason has been stocking up in preparation for moving his operation to the fair. He has purchased a new custom-built 4-tap machine for the fair to serve his signature cold brew, made from high-end African beans he has aged in a Bourbon barrel for three months, then roasted, brewed and kegged. It contains no alcohol, just the bourbon flavor from the wood. Served from a nitrogen tap, it comes out cold with froth on top.
Bason calls on family and store workers to staff the booth. Once set up, he counts on fair security to keep everything safe when he is not there. “They do a great job,” he said.
Workers may be in short supply lots of places, but vendors seem pleased with the staffing situation for the fair. Krolikowski counts on temporary workers to take orders and deliver pizza and drinks to customers while she and her crew make the pizzas. “I thought it might be a problem finding workers,” she said, “but people keep calling to ask for fair jobs, so all is well.”
Two things vendors agree upon is that having a stand at the fair is a lot of work but also that it is very rewarding to see old friends and faithful customers stop by. “We love the crowd,” said Bason. He is especially pleased when people say they are there specifically “because we wanted to get your coffee.” He also enjoys answering their questions and educating people about his passion.
Bason’s building at the fair doesn’t open until 10 a.m., but he starts brewing for vendors and other workers well before that. “People want their coffee,” he said.