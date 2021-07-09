Contractors will work conventional day and night shifts on the southern portion of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway Project when construction starts next year.
On Friday via Zoom, Matt Beck, a PennDOT assistant plans engineer, updated members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee about where the $865 million CSVT project stands. He said the decision for moving 5 million cubic yards of dirt at night will allow the project to finish by the original projected date in 2027.
"We found that two full shifts each day will allow the project earthwork in contract one to be substantially complete in 2023, which in turn will allow CSVT overall to be completed in 2027, as we've been targeting," said Beck.
The alternatives to nightwork — two reduced shifts or a single 10-hour shift — would delay the project, moving the completion date back to 2028 at the earliest and 2029 at the latest, said Beck.
"With a tighter schedule comes one less year of dust and noise overall, one less year of impact to traffic on existing roads, and one less year of general disturbance," said Beck. "In addition, the tighter schedule is more cost-effective (by $5 million to $10 million because the specialized equipment doesn't need to be rendered."
Certain activities such as blasting will not take place at night. PennDOT is also planning to use new white noise technology for trucks instead of traditional back-up beeping, said Beck.
Shamokin Dam Mayor Joe McGranaghan, who chairs the Transportation Committee, said residents will appreciate the work being finished as soon as possible, holding up Northumberland borough as an example. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s $14 million road reconstruction project in Northumberland Borough that spanned four years, hurt local businesses and caused so many driver inconveniences — such as detours and delays — was completed in August 2010. The project rebuilt Routes 147 and 11 — Duke, Front, Water and King streets.
"Eventually the people of Northumberland who didn't want to be disturbed at night realized the dust, dirt and noise, it was better to get it over with fast," said McGranaghan. "I suspect it will be the same in our municipalities."
Beck said PennDOT is still waiting on environmental permits to be approved for the southern section, working with utility companies for relocation, working on contracts, and working on right away acquisitions for property owners.
"Overall, our plans and specs for our first highway construction contract are mostly complete, although we continue to make refinements as we work through permitting, right-of-ways and utilities," said Beck. "We anticipate this summer that we'll submit those plans and specs and other bidding documents to the central office and FHWA (The Federal Highway Administration) for their review to confirm that we're ready to advertise for bids after we obtain all permits, right-of-ways and utilities."
The bids are expected to go out late this year or early next year, he said.
Ted Deptula, the assistant construction engineer for PennDOT District 3-0, said concrete asphalt paving for the northern portion of the project should start in September. The northern section with the $156 million river bridge will be ready for drivers in 2022.
"They're a little bit ahead of schedule (for this season)," said Deptula. "The entire project will still be completed on time. There's only so much they can do this year."
Bob Garrett, the CEO/President of the chamber, said the news is "music to our ears."