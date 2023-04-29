When Sir Tim Berners-Lee released the World Wide Web into the public domain 30 years ago today, it gave the Web the opportunity to grow into a now-essential part of modern society.
Berners-Lee invented the web in 1989 at CERN, an acronym for France’s European Council for Nuclear Research, to help “meet the demand for automated information-sharing between scientists in universities and institutes around the world,” according to CERN.
Three decades later, the Web provides information, commerce and entertainment on a global scale, using complex algorithms that dissect the overwhelming amount of information and show users content that will be useful or preferable to them.
“There is much more information floating around online than what we can get through,” said Kelly Cotter, assistant professor in the College of Information Sciences and Technology at Penn State University. “Platforms figured out that they needed ways to get people to see the content that they were most interested in to keep them on the sites.”
Making that wealth of information available to the masses was the goal of Berners-Lee, a British scientist, when he released the Web into the public domain on April 30, 1993.
Dr. C Lee Giles, professor of information sciences and technology at Penn State University, studies information processing systems such as search engines and information retrieval.
Giles, like many, was unsure of the Web when it reached the public domain and started to grow.
“When it first came out, I didn’t know what to make of it,” he said. “It was a great way of sharing information, which is what they had in mind when first developing the foundation.”
Web explosion
Giles said people use the Web and the internet interchangeably, but they are two different things.
“The internet is really a physical network made up of switches and fibers and all sorts of connectivity. It’s a very physical, real network,” Giles said. “The interesting thing about the Web is that it was primarily created by one individual who was interested in how scientists could communicate with each other.”
In terms of communication, the internet offered the ability to link to far more information than was possible with books.
“On the web, we have a link of various documents that can be text, video or images,” Giles said. “Now we sort of take all of this for granted, but back then it was really interesting to be able to link to this piece of text.”
In the beginning, the Web was restricted to government and academics, not industry, so it was relatively easy to add information to the Web.
Enabling industries to use the Web added several entirely new uses such as selling and advertising.
The addition of industry is what made the Web really explode, according to Giles.
Search engines
The explosion made search engines essential.
“Search engines really changed how you could find things,” Giles said. “Without them, you wouldn’t be able to find anything as the Web got bigger and bigger.”
Search engines use crawlers to build the databases that allow users to find information on the Web.
“Crawlers don’t get enough credit. They are how the search engines build their data,” Giles said. “They take a collection of links and crawl the web bringing back that information.”
AltaVista, established in 1995, was the first search engine; Yahoo! later purchased the company. Today, Google reigns as the leader among all search engines.
“Google changed everything. They did things a different way,” Giles said. “Google uses a system of hubs and authorities which does ranking of the web pages. If there are more pages that point to me, I should have a higher rank.”
The ranking of information is done by complex computer code — the same kind of coding that curates content for users on social media — usually in fractions of a second.
Algorithms
Algorithms track the way people interact with websites, platforms and content to determine what users like and what to show them more of, Cotter said.
“Algorithms rely on user data, particularly the ways that we interact with content,” said Cotter, who studies the relationship between algorithms and society at Penn State. “There are a variety of signals that they use to see what is relevant to users, such as liking, sharing and commenting.”
These kinds of interactions serve as signals to a platform that a user is interested in that type of content, she said.
“They want to deliver more similar content to personalize the experience,” Cotter said.
As the technology develops further, algorithms are becoming more intelligent in terms of what they can pick up on.
“Increasingly, there are more sophisticated algorithms that understand the quality of content,” Cotter said.
One of the most noticeable ways algorithms are used is for the placing of advertisements.
“Ad targeting algorithms usually have access to a wealth of data from user activity but also on the open web,” Cotter said. “What the platforms usually do is make inferences about characteristics of users and what they are interested in.”
These targeting algorithms account for several characteristics and use them to narrow down a target audience.
“They use things as simple as demographic, but also more sophisticated qualities about interests or political ideologies,” Cotter said. “They sort of label people under subgroups and advertisers take these topics or characteristics and can say ‘I want to target people with these 10 characteristics.’”
New research
Something that sounds simple on the surface level, has the potential to affect users in a deeper way.
“The basic idea that algorithms affect our understanding of reality is right and true in the sense that we are seeing a narrow subset of information that defines our reality,” Cotter said. “Our mindsets are shaped by what the algorithm shows us.”
This idea, known as the “filter bubble,” suggests that the algorithm tends to show users more content they agree with and less content that would challenge their views.
Some more recent research suggests that algorithms may not be as polarizing as was originally believed.
“There is some more recent research that pushes back a little bit on the idea that because algorithms show people things that they want to see, that effect is sort of polarizing the populations,” Cotter said. “Most users don’t get stuck in that bubble, but people who are already at those extremes, might get more extreme.”
Increased awareness
As Cotter has studied algorithms, the general public’s awareness of them has increased.
“When I first started the research, there was not a lot of awareness that algorithms were being used to deliver content,” she said. “Over time, there has become a lot more awareness of what’s happening and an understanding of these processes which allows us to have these more sophisticated conversations about what we see.”
Understanding the way algorithms work is important in understanding one’s own perception of reality.
“As we think more about the possible impacts of algorithms, there are lots of conversations about the ways they might be biased,” she said. “It’s important to help people understand the reality of what they are doing at a technical level, but also the possible impacts they might have at a broader level.”
Mobile devices provide relatively inexpensive and near-constant access to the Web — and its algorithms.
Easier access and society’s reliance on the Web for everything from education to commerce continue to fuel Web growth.
“The number of queries to search engines is about 1 for every person on the planet,” Giles said. “The number of people on the Web has continued to go up, now almost to a trillion.”
The growing, changing Web is also in the process of shifting back to its roots in some ways, according to Giles.
“In the beginning, the web had more closed platforms. Then, everyone put their stuff on the web for everyone to have access to,” Giles said. “Now, we have started to go back to where you have to log in to Facebook or Twitter. We are going back toward some of the closed content.”