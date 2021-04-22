Heading into his senior season, there wasn’t much left for Nate Schon to accomplish as a high school wrestler.
Schon had already amassed more than 100 career wins, and had a state gold medal he won his sophomore year.
Schon closed his last season as a Seal in dominant fashion, going 39-1 and winning a second PIAA Class 3A title before heading off to wrestle at Iowa State next year.
Because of all that, Schon was selected as The Daily Item’s Wrestler of the Year.
His final match as a Seal was one of his toughest as Nazareth freshman Sean Kinney pushed him to overtime in the state final at 285 pounds. However, Schon made sure he got his hand raised for the 144th time in his Selinsgrove career — by pinning his opponent in the seventh minute of wrestling.
“I wanted that. I wanted that last one to end my high school career. It feels so nice,” Schon said. “Sums up my whole high school career.”
Schon went 144-7 in his high school career. He won a state title at 220 pounds as a sophomore, and finished second as a junior. He was an eighth-place finisher as a freshman. The four medals, three finals appearances and two titles make him the most accomplished wrestler in school history.
“He’s been a major, major part of a lot of awesome things that have happened at Selinsgrove,” Selinsgrove coach Seth Martin said. “It’s terrible to think that he won’t be back next year, and that was the last time I’ll be in his corner. What an absolute privilege it was this entire time to watch him grow as a human being, a wrestler, a young man. I feel humbled to be a part of it.”
While Schon didn’t lose often — approximately 4.6% of his matches — when he did it motivated him.
“I worked so hard,” he said. “Finishing second last year really hit me hard.”
Schon said he was burned out after wrestling so often in middle school, but he has since rediscovered what drew him to wrestling — and that spells trouble for his opponents.
“I found the love again, and I love it every day,” Schon said.
That translates not only on the mat, but from watching other matches, as well.
“Other than just his maturity and his growth physically — and he was always a spectacular wrestler — the thing I like about him as a coach is that when we’re having a dual meet, as a kid out there wrestling, he will point something out when he’s just sitting there with the coaches, things the kids might not necessarily pick be seeing,” Martin said. “And he picks that stuff up really quickly. It’s like having another coach in the corner.
“That’s another part of his growth in the last few years. He just has so many areas where he can beat you. If you think that you have that kid figured out, you’re crazy. He doesn’t wrestle with any fear.”