Jay Wright, a 1983 Bucknell University graduate who won two NCAA men's basketball titles as the head coach at Villanova, will be the commencement speaker at his alma mater's graduation in May.
Wright will deliver the address at Bucknell's 173rd Commencement on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
He retired in April after guiding Villanova to two NCAA championships and four Final Fours.
Wright was a member of the Bucknell men’s basketball team before graduating in 1983 with degrees in economics and sociology. He was featured in the Winter 2017 edition of Bucknell Magazine.
In October, CBS Sports announced that Wright had joined the network as a college basketball analyst.
“I am humbled and honored to return to my alma mater, Bucknell University — a place I love — to deliver the commencement speech to the Class of 2023,” Wright said. “Bucknell prepared me for my professional life, opened my eyes to the world and provided me with the most valued lifelong friendships. I hope I can impart some value and wisdom to the Class of 2023 that can compare in a small way to the education and life lessons I learned in my four years on the beautiful Bucknell campus.”
“Jay Wright is a proud Bucknell alumnus, and we are proud to have him address the Class of 2023 as this year’s Commencement speaker,” Bucknell President John Bravman said. “He has motivated and guided his players to success both on the basketball court and in the classroom, and we look forward to his words of inspiration to this year’s graduating seniors.”
In January 2020, Wright was named the Associated Press Men’s Basketball Coach of the Decade. He is a two-time winner of the Naismith National Coach of the Year award and a six-time Big East Coach of the Year recipient. He received the John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching Award in 2018 and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.