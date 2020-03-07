LEWISBURG — All candidates whose names appear on the ballot are automatically included in the Voters Guide for the General Primary Election on April 28, 2020.
Write-in candidates will be considered for inclusion in the Voters Guide if they meet the legal qualifications for the office, formally announce their candidacy at least 45 days prior to the election, and meet two or more of the following qualifications: Has a campaign organization or a funding base, thus showing significant voter support; Addresses a variety of issues pertinent to the office being sought; Represents a third or minor party; Has been endorsed by a major party.
Declared write-in candidates must provide written documentation that they meet the above criteria. In addition, write-in candidates must notify the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area (570-524-4439) of their interest in being included in the fall Voters Guide no later than March 14.
— THE DAILY ITEM