SUNBURY — Civil War re-enactor and writer John Deppen will present his personal picks for top 10 books necessary to understand America's bloodiest conflict.
The American Civil War in 10 Books will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at Zion Lutheran Church, 15 S. Fifth St., Sunbury. Books will include "Uncle Tom's Cabin" and "Battle Cry of Freedom."
Registration can be done at https://susquehanna-valley-community-education.coursestorm.com/?fbclid=IwAR2dr4BeJqJzCrBN_2rpyVhp-PdIG-QGrvf4p1nMJSJZR7_VEI3Ae89KwlM.