LEWISBURG — La Casa De Pizza in Lewisburg was featured in WVIA's new series called "Pizza!"
The family-run pizzeria has been a beloved culinary institution for over half a century at 524 Market St., Lewisburg. The restaurant is featured in the second episode of the original short-form documentary series.
Over the course of 10 digital short documentaries, Pizza! will "explore what makes this food so quintessential by exploring the stories of small mom-and-pop pizza parlors, the communities that they serve, and the history of pizza in our region. This series is a celebration of the food we love and of the place we call home." according to WVIA.
New episodes are released every Friday.