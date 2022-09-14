NEW BERLIN — WVIA will do a live audience taping of "Careers That Work: A WVIA Community Conversation" from the Cherry Street Bistro on the campus of SUN Area Technical Institute at 6 p.m. Sept. 21.
Parents and their middle and high school aged students are invited to participate in this event. They will be talking about high demand careers in the Susquehanna valley with local economic developers and business leaders, according to a media release from SUN Area.
The panel discussion will be moderated by Julie Sidoni and feature Erica Mulberger of Advance Central PA, Nick Gilson of Gilson Snowboards, and Jennifer Hain former Director of SUN Tech. Topics will include in-demand careers, how to find your niche, obtaining the right skill set, and what parents and students really need to know about navigating a career pathway to success, which may or may not require a college degree
Parental input is one of the biggest influences on a student's career choice, and every parent wants to help their student find their passion and purpose in life. Learn about the in-demand jobs in the region by visiting the WVIA Careers That Work resource page where parents and teachers can find recorded videos from local professionals in the field. The content also includes lesson plans and activities teachers can embed in the classroom. Current careers highlighted are soil scientist, mechanic, drafter, school counselor, mason, truck driver, and loan officer.
WVIA has been working closely with Career Ready Central to complete this project. The original partners involved in this organization are the Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Shikellamy, Mifflinburg, Midd-West School Districts, and SUN Tech in partnership with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, Advance Central PA, PA CareerLink, Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit 16, and other community organizations.
As expansion efforts take off, additional schools and organizations will be joining and further strengthening the partnership. The work of this group focuses on career awareness and student experiences in the field. Local employers and local jobs are highlighted, along with resources sharing why Central PA is a great area to live, work, and play. Efforts from the group can be found on the Path to Careers website, http://pathtocareers.org.
The live taping and panel discussion will last from 6 to 7 p.m. Seats are limited and RSVP’s are required. Participants can register at https://fb.watch/fnlIQel2CF/. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. Please arrive by 5:45 p.m. if you plan to attend the live taping.
Professionals from health care, construction and manufacturing industries will be on hand during a reception from 5 to 6 p.m. to discuss careers in their respective fields with attending guests. Light refreshments will be served during the reception.
