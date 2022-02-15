LEWISBURG — WVIA will feature Lewisburg in its “Our Town” series for a second time in June. The one-hour video piece will be a “day-in-the-life” focus on the people, places and happenings in Lewisburg as seen through the eyes of its residents, according to station officials.
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez said the borough's initial meeting on Feb. 10 was to hear what WVIA had to say. “The next meeting is talking about stories that we want to tell,” she said.
During the second meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Community Partnerships, 328 Market St., volunteers “will participate in a whiteboard session to determine the stories to be told in the program and which stories each volunteer will videotape to create ‘Our Town Lewisburg,’” Alvarez said.
The meeting is open to the public.
WVIA said its goal is to recruit 20 to 25 residents with personal camcorders who are willing to take footage of landmarks, events, and local stories the program will tell about Lewisburg. Station representatives will answer questions about the project during the meeting Thursday and will ask volunteers to brainstorm subjects and events for potential film footage.
"Our Towns" producer Lisa Mazzarella said she and her team are excited to come to Lewisburg. She noted this was one of her first visits out in public since the start of the pandemic.
"Finally, this is the first time in a long, long time that we're getting a chance to address a group of people," Mazzarella said.
Mazzarella expressed her excitement at the chance to meet people at Lewisburg in-person.
"It's not a Zoom session, but a 'real, real' session, although we have to wear masks," Mazzarella said.
“We want to tell the story of Lewisburg. What it is, where it was, where its going,” said Cynthia Peltier, director of CommUnity Zone in Lewisburg.
Peltier said previous public meetings had a few dozen people and she encouraged people to spread the word, submit their own films, photographs and what they think should be included in the television spotlight on Lewisburg.
“When you think of Lewisburg you've got to think of what's here and what isn't here,” said Peltier.
Peltier said she would like to take Lewisburg through a lens of history with collaboration and a focus on arts. “I think we've got a good story to tell. I really do.”
“If you’ve got stories, we want to hear them. If you don't show up we can't tell your story,” Peltier added.
Masks will be required at the meeting. In case of inclement weather, the date will be moved to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the same location.
Anyone interested in the program should contact Mazzarella, at 570-602-1164 or by emailing lisamazzarella@wvia.org.