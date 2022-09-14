NEW BERLIN — WVIA will do a live audience taping of "Careers That Work: A WVIA Community Conversation" from the Cherry Street Bistro on the campus of SUN Area Technical Institute at 6 p.m. Sept. 21.
Parents and their middle- and high-school-aged students are invited to participate in this event. They will be talking about high demand careers in the Susquehanna valley with local economic developers and business leaders, according to a media release from SUN Area.
The panel discussion will be moderated by Julie Sidoni and feature Erica Mulberger of Advance Central PA, Nick Gilson of Gilson Snowboards, and Jennifer Hain former Director of SUN Tech. Topics will include in-demand careers, how to find your niche, obtaining the right skill set, and what parents and students really need to know about navigating a career pathway to success, which may or may not require a college degree
The live taping and panel discussion will last from 6 to 7 p.m. Seats are limited and RSVP’s are required. Participants can register at https://fb.watch/fnlIQel2CF/. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. Please arrive by 5:45 p.m. if you plan to attend the live taping.
Professionals from health care, construction and manufacturing industries will be on hand during a reception from 5 to 6 p.m. to discuss careers in their respective fields with attending guests. Light refreshments will be served during the reception.
