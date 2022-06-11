LEWISBURG — More than 100 people patronized the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg’s downtown for the local premiere of WVIA’s “Our Town” feature on Lewisburg.
There have been 40 “Our Town” features over the last 12 years.
The production covered areas such as local history, events and feedback from community members about what they thought made Lewisburg a unique community.
According to Director Kris Hendrickson, the Lewisburg production for “Our Town” was not very difficult. He said everyone who took part was engaged. Many community members provided feedback and content.
“Everybody knows everything. It’s a matter of putting it together,” Hendrickson said about the production. “One of the most effortless.”
Hendrickson said it takes approximately five weeks to make an “Our Town” production. He said information comes first.
He said 35 Lewisburg residents participated.
“Which is a lot,” Hendrickson said. “It was great to talk to everybody. Everyone was easy to work with.”
Hendrickson said nobody is going to tell Lewisburg’s story unless Lewisburg tells it.
“We don’t live in the past, we live with the past,” former Mayor Judy Wagner said on film.
Wagner provided WVIA with film commentary and data on Lewisburg. She said she wanted to capture the spirit, culture and quality of life in the borough.
“It was great,” Wagner said before the premiere. She said Lewisburg is a community that is moving forward.
Wagner said people in Lewisburg move toward good stuff and received many positive comments on the production during its original unveiling at WVIA’s headquarters.
“We are so much bigger than what we are individually,” Ellen Ruby, executive director of Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, said on film.
Cynthia Peltier, director of CommUnity Zone in Lewisburg, set up many of the interviews seen in the “Our Town” production.
“Its been a joy,” Peltier said about working with WVIA. “They treated us like royalty.”
A question and answer session followed the event.
“See it for the reasons we made it,” Peltier said about the production. She said people should see how wonderful Lewisburg is.
Peltier said the goal is to get people in to Lewisburg to reside, invest and build businesses.
She said Lewisburg is filled with synergy.
“If you have team spirit, everything goes,” Peltier said.