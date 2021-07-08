ELYSBURG — WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley said Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg is one of his favorite places to visit, having made annual trips since 2008.
Foley, also known as Mankind, Cactus Jack and Dude Love in the 90s, visited the amusement park with his family last week. He joined The Daily Item in a One on One discussion on June 30 to talk about how he originally discovered Knoebels and why he keeps coming back for the last two decades.
“It’s been proven time and time again that you can replicate (Disney’s) Magic Kingdom in a number of places in the world, and they’ve done it successfully,” said Foley, a three-time WWE World Champion, a one-time TNA Wrestling World Champion and multi-time New York Times best-selling author. “You can’t replicate Knoebels. Nobody, no matter how talented, can say ‘I can reproduce Knoebels Grove.’ You can’t do it. It’s a one-of-a-kind place.”
The hardcore legend who now resides in Florida with his family first visited the park in 2001 as a roller coaster enthusiast and eventually started making annual trips starting in 2008. He developed a friendship with the Knoebels family and staff; he was a special guest speaker at the Phoenix 25th anniversary celebration, was a judge for the Phoenix Phall Phunfest costume parade, has performed his stand up routine at the park, has signed autographs for charity at the 2012 team member block party and featured his 2017 visit to the park on his reality show “Holy Foley.”
The food, the atmosphere, the people, and the rides make the park special, Foley said.
The Phoenix, the Flying Turns and the Pioneer Train are three of his favorite rides. He said he can’t ride roller coasters anymore due to lingering wrestling injuries.
The Pioneer Train “is probably the best train ride of them all,” he said. “This is unique. You stop off and see wild life. We saw deer in the early afternoon, we saw squirrels in early afternoon, four deer in the evening. It was great. My son Mickey is on the autism spectrum and he had his video camera, zooming in and out and getting shots of squirrels and deer. It was every bit as fun for him as riding the coasters. We just love it. We really feel at home here.”
As for food, Foley said you can’t go wrong with Cesari’s Pizza. He also mentioned the Alamo’s mac and cheese as well as teaberry or maple walnut ice cream at the Old Mill. and it isn’t a Foley family vacation without taking family photos at the North Pole outside the Christmas Shoppe and on the Log Flume.
Foley’s family and fourth-generation owner Brian Knoebel’s family have spent time together, including carving pumpkins and Noelle Foley’s 16th birthday party.
“About two decades ago, our call center reached out and said Mick Foley was on the phone for me,” said Knoebel. “I thought it was a joke but sure enough, it was Mick on the other end of the line. He said he was thinking about making his first visit to Knoebels and talked about his family and how he was a big fan of amusement parks.”
Knoebel admitted he was starstruck at first.
“Here’s a WWE superstar hanging out at Knoebels,” said Knoebel. “But as the years went on, that changed into an entirely different kind of admiration. He’s genuine, a wonderful father and an all-around great guy.”
Foley said Knoebels is the “finest family-owned park in the country, maybe the world.”
“You guys don’t understand how lucky you have it here,” he said.
The full interview can be found on www.dailyitem.com or www.youtube.com/dailyitemvideo.