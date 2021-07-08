Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.