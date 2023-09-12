SUNBURY — Former World Wrestling Entertainment and Hall of Fame wrestlers Rikishi and Samu will appear in Sunbury for a free event Saturday thanks to Chris Reis State Farm.
Rikishi and Samu, formally, the "Headshrinkers" will appear for a free event at the Sunbury Ice Rink parking lot beginning with the gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a meet and greet with the wrestlers.
There will be four action-packed matches, Samu Anoa'i said.
"We are excited to be back in Sunbury and see all of our friends and fans," he said. "It's always a good time there and all the wrestlers, including Rikishi have said they enjoy Sunbury."
Rikishi appeared in Sunbury in 2021 when he entered the ring for his cousin Samu's WXWC4 promotion, which is based out of Pensacola, Florida.
WXWC4 has been visiting the city for the past decade on regular occasions, entertaining wrestling fans.
Rikishi, who is the father of Jey and Jimmy Uso, currently in the WWE, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. Rikishi, like Samu, is the uncle to WWE Champion Roman Reigns and cousin to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Rikishi, who was also Headshrinker Fatu, and Samu were multiple-time WWE tag team champions in the '90s.
Reis, who also owns USA Ninja Challenge, on Fourth St., in Sunbury, said he is thrilled to be able to provide the community with the free event.
"To be able to get WWE Hall-of-Famers to come to the city is awesome," he said. "So many kids recognize these guys and what they have done. We hope all of our State Farm clients and our ninjas and their families make it out to support the event."
Reis said he is also excited to see one of the USA Ninja Challenge trainers get involved in the action.
"All the ninjas will get a kick out of this, and this should be a great show."
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will run until 7:30 p.m.