SUNBURY — Valley pro wrestling fans will get the chance to meet World Wrestling Entertainment Hall-of-Famer “Rikishi” on Aug. 28 when WXWC4 returns to the Sunbury Ice Rink for a Back to School Bash.
WXWC4, of Lehigh Valley, CEO and former WWE Superstar, Headshrinker Samu Anoa’i, said he is thrilled to be back in Sunbury and excited to have his former tag-team partner, Raksihi with him.
“It’s a reunion of the Headshrinkers,” Samu said. “And we get to come to Sunbury, which is like my second home and see all of the friends who are like family to us now.”
WXWC4 has been visiting the city for the past eight years on regular occasions entertaining wrestling fans.
Rikishi, who is the father of Jey and Jimmy Uso, currently in the WWE, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. Rikishi, like Samu is the uncle to WWE Champion Roman Reigns and cousins to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Rikishi, who was also Headshrinker Fatu, along with Samu, were multiple-time WWE tag team champions in the 90s.
Rikishi said he is excited to make an appearance in Sunbury.
“I am excited to get there and meet with everyone,” he said.
Also on the card will be Samu’s son Lance Anoa’i, who has been seen on WWE programming multiple times through the past few years, the Jersey Devil, and several other WXWC4 performers.
The event will also feature the Shikellay Braves football booster club selling refreshments and a special appearance by the Braves football team, Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich and Councilman Josh Brosious.
Both city leaders said they are excited about the event and will have some special surprises in store for the fans.
“This is an event that the community enjoys and I am honored to be there for the opening ceremony as my last event for pro wrestling as mayor of the city,” Karlovich said.
Brosious said big name events are happening a lot in Sunbury.
“After a year of COVID-19, we are seeing things come back to normal and people getting the chance to see big names coming to the city,” he said. “This is another opportunity for people from surrounding areas to visit Sunbury and see all the great things we have going on.”
Brosious, former City Administrator Jody Ocker, and community activist Victoria Rosancrans purchased tickets to be given away as part of the Sunbury Community Pool’s “pop up sponsors” idea where random people purchasing tickets the day of the event have the chance to win a ticket for free.
“I think it’s a great night to celebrate our youth in the community and what a better way to do this than bring in pro wrestling and I am happy to sponsor events for our youth,” Rosancrans said.
Ocker agreed.
“I’m excited to see wrestling come back to Sunbury,” Ocker said. “It’s a great opportunity for people to be together and have some fun. I think it’s a much-needed relief from the stress we’ve all been under.”
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Americus Hose Company, on Linden St. Bell time is 6 p.m. with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.
The event requires individuals to bring their own chairs.