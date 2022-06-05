SUNBURY — The sounds of bodyslams, chair shots, back body drops and the voice of a special guest referee from the Shikellamy School District will fill the Sunbury Ice Rink as WXWC4 pro wrestling returns to the city on June 17.
Scheduled to make appearances are former World Wrestling Entertainment superstars Ricardo Rodriguez and Virgil, the former bodyguard for the WWE Hall of Famer Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase, along with Headshrinker Samu, who just recently signed a contract with WWE as part of the companies legends group.
However the star of the night will be Shikellamy Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mary Murphy Kahn, who will be in attendance as a guest referee for WXWC4, and she promised to referee a match right down the middle.
“This will be a fun night in Sunbury and we are all looking forward to being back in the city to see our friends and family,” WXWC4 owner Samu Anoa’i, said.
“We are also very pleased to have our guest referee in the building as I hear she is tough but fair so there should be no shenanigans when she makes her debut.”
Fans will be able to meet and greet with Rodriguez, who spent time in WWE for nearly 10 years as a commentator and personal ring announcer for former WWE superstar Alberto Del Rio.
Virgil, who is best known as the hired bodyguard, also represented members of the New World Order in his time in World Championship Wrestling, where he looked out for stars like Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Goldberg and several others in the late 90s and early 2000s.
Other wrestlers on the event will include MLW star Lance “The Future” Anoa’i, TNA superstar 187, The Jersey Devil and several others.
“We want everyone to come out and enjoy the night and meet the superstars that will be there,” Anoa’i said.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he will also be in attendance to protect Murphy Kahn.
“I am excited WXWC4 is coming back to provide this entertainment,” he said. “Last year was a blast for all the kids and adults and you don’t want to miss out on it. I will be there to make sure Dr. Murphy Kaun is safe.”
A special “yard sale” will also be held on the grounds of the rink throughout the day and during the event with items provided by the Sunbury Fire Police, who are raising funds for equipment.
The yard sale is free for anyone to attend. The Sunbury Pool will also be open throughout the day and wrestlers may appear periodically to sign autographs and take pictures.
Tickets are $15 for wrestling and are available at the Americus Hose Co., at 100 Linden St.
The event starts at 7 p.m. but the doors will open at 5 p.m. for a special meet and greet for fans to get autographs and pictures.