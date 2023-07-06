LEWISBURG — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA is hosting a Y to Y Challenge on Sept. 16.
Starting at 8:30 a.m., the challenge is to run or walk the 7.5 miles between the two facilities on the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail. Registration starts at 7 a.m.
The starting line will be on the rail trail at Meadow Green Drive, Mifflinburg, near Weis Markets. The finish line and swag bag pick up is the Lewisburg YMCA at 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
Parking and bus transportation is available from the finish line to the starting line. The bus leaves Lewisburg at 7:25 a.m.
Registration can be done at www.gsvymca.org. Online registration begins one week prior to the event. Completed forms can be dropped off or mailed to the Mifflinburg YMCA.
Registration fee is $30 before Aug. 18 and $35 after until race day. Online registration closes one week prior to the event.
