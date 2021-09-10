LEWISBURG — State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) hosts his annual “Breakfast Meeting on Agriculture” next week with members of the agriculture and agribusiness communities across Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan and Union counties.
The invite-only discussion is from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Herman & Luther’s in Montoursville. The featured speakers for the event are Secretary Russell C. Redding of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and Mark Madden of the Penn State Extension.
Both speakers will provide an update on the state of the agriculture industry in Pennsylvania.