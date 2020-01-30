A Ranshaw man has been charged possessing child pornography following a five-year investigation, according to state police.
Justin Wyland, 33, of 2nd Street was arrested Thursday and charged with 22 felony counts of sexual abuse of children.
Troopers from the state police Harrisburg Computer Crime Unit arrested Wyland. Troopers said they began their investigation in February 2015.
Wyland was arraigned Thursday morning by Shamokin District Judge John Gembic. Gembic sent Wyland to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash.
Troopers said they received information from the National Missing for Missing and Exploited Children that Microsoft reported an email address uploaded child pornography.
In October 2015, troopers interviewed Wyland and matched his email address, according to court documents, troopers said.
A search warrant was issued for Wyland's cellphone and the investigation continued, troopers said.
Wyland now faces the felony counts along with a felony count of criminal use of a communication device.