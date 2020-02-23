NORTHUMBERLAND — Brewing beer takes patience, teamwork and a lot of testing.
For the past several years the Fisher family has been brewing beer and tweaking recipes as needed to get desired tastes. If you've attended brewfests throughout the region in recent years, you may have even sampled something from the Pineknotter Brewing Company.
Now the Fishers — Tread, 51, Derek, 32, Brandon, 27, and their wives, Beate, Jenna and Ashley Fisher — will all be tending their family-owned specialty homemade brewery, which opens March 6.
"We are all excited," Derek Fisher said. "This was a long process to get here but we are thrilled and excited to serve the community."
The brewery, located at 254 Front St., is a former office building that the Fisher family purchased about a year ago.
"We got right to work and gutted the whole place," Derek Fisher said. "At times, we all felt like this was a project that was taking forever but when we were close to being done we realized that it only took us a year to get it ready."
And now the brewery will have nine beers on tap, and offer local wines.
Derek Fisher said the beers will include, 1772 pale ale, Exchange cream ale, The Mayor double IPA, Illusion white stout, Knotty Juice hazy IPA, Brick Alley brown ale, O'Knotter Irish Red Ale, Chocolate Strawberry Porter, and Wheatley Avenue with Blood Orange, a wheat beer.
"We are ready to go," Tread Fisher said. "The borough of Northumberland has been great to us throughout this whole process."
Brewing takes place on-site. The Fisher family said they aren't out to compete with the other local breweries but instead offer another place for people to go.
"We are all from Northumberland born and raised," Derek Fisher said. "We wanted to stay here and have a place for people to go."
There will also be food served at the brewery but with a twist.
On a Roll sandwich shop, located just around the corner from the brewery, will cater the menu. When individuals want to order one of the specialty sandwiches they will call a number from their cellphones, place the order and someone from On a Roll will deliver it right to the table.
"They can pay right there," On a Roll owner Zack Reed said.
Eventually, the Fisher family will open up their own kitchen, Derek Fisher said.
The brewpub will also feature music most weekends. Chris LaRose is scheduled to play at 8 p.m. March 7, followed by Dustin Douglas on March 14, Kinsey on March 28 and Van Wagner on April 4.
Hours of operation will be Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Friday from 4 p.m. until midnight and Saturday from 11 a.m. until midnight.