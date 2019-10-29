This fall, more than 600 Susquehanna Valley children and families in need will receive winter coats courtesy of the Sunbury YMCA Coat Drive. For the 16th consecutive year, the Sunbury YMCA has partnered with local businesses dedicated to providing hope, happiness and warmth for children and families in need through the gift of gently-used winter coats.
The free coat give-away will be held on Nov. 4 from 4 to 8 p.m., Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 6 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Degenstein Youth Center at the Sunbury YMCA, located at 1150 N. Fourth St. in Sunbury.
For additional information, visit gsvymca.org or call 570-286-5636.