LEWISBURG — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA celebrated staff, volunteers and the communities it serves in person Tuesday night for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization recognized service milestones, gave awards to a staff member at each of its four branches and just generally enjoyed being able to celebrate together for the first time in three years.
“January 2020 was the last time we got together in person and celebrated 2019,” McDowell said. “The last two years we did Zoom (calls) — but seeing everybody, the fellowship, the good food, recognizing our staff is really hard to do that on Zoom.”
McDowell said events like Tuesday night’s gathering help share the story of the YMCA’s impact on communities, inspiring board members, staff and volunteers to continue to volunteer their time.
Melanie Brown and Christine Shemory, both from the Sunbury YMCA, were honored for 25 years of service, along with three others who dedicated 20 years — Mary Jo Cicero, Rachel Getkin and Emily Snyder — and four others who have been with the Y for 15 years — Joseph Barnes, Micahel Defeo, Kristy Heim and Annemarie Smith.
Getkin said the people — staff, volunteers and members — are the reason why she has stayed on so long making Tuesday’s gathering extra special for her.
“(It’s great to) see the people again, the people from the different branches,” she said. “We talk on the phone, but it’s not the same.”
Shemory works at the Warrior Run library full-time on top of teaching fitness classes at the YMCA.
“I only teach a couple of classes throughout the month. I teach at 5:30 in the morning, so it’s all done before I go to my regular job,” she said. “We have a lot of people that come in at 5:30 in the morning. I’m a morning person and I love getting up and getting my workout in and then getting on with my day.”
Shemory said her children were ages 3 and 5 when she started teaching at the YMCA.
“They’ve seen me go to the Y their whole lives, basically,” she said.
Staff members who have given five and 10 years of service were also honored, along with special awards given to one person at each branch.
Janice Leeser was honored from the Lewisburg branch for working with members 1-on-1 and in small groups to help improve strength and flexibility, while building personal relations.
From the Mifflinburg branch, Vicki Hosterman was honored for motivating members to move out of their comfort zones by developing new routines and creative new classes to help keep members from getting bored.
Unconditional love to students at the Milton YMCA day care center earned Maddie Masevicius her honor. According to YMCA officials, she communicates well with parents and has been a driving force behind the success and expansion of the child care program.
Donna Socia was honored from Sunbury. Socia walked in to inquire about a membership five years ago and saw a “Now hiring” sign. According to YMCA officials, even though she already had a full-time job Socia squeezed in a few more work hours to work at the front desk, eventually being asked to become administrative assistant and accepting the position.
The YMCA was at an all-time high for membership when it closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, McDowell said. Its membership was cut almost in half, but has nearly completely rebounded. Lewisburg is back to where it was, Milton is at 75 percent, Sunbury is at 90 percent and Mifflinburg is at 50 percent.
“If you average them all out, we’re back at 90 percent of where we were,” McDowell said. “It’s not terrible. But we need to be where we were to be financially successful.”
While the pandemic was difficult on membership, it didn’t stop the YMCA from continuing its mission of healthy living, youth development and social responsibility.
Every branch now has a program that impacts food security. Before the pandemic it was only in Milton.
McDowell said a lot of people think about the gym at the YMCA, but they take pride in things like their coat drive and helping preschoolers and with child care.
“Doing all of the senior programs, dealing with social isolation, helping seniors get out and do things together, that was lost during the pandemic,” McDowell said. “Now we’re finally getting back to social gathering and trips and doing a lot of fun things.
“This year’s really going to be nice to move forward in ways like we used to.”